Eloy Jimenez -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on April 16 at 2:10 PM ET.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .185 with two doubles and four walks.

Jimenez has had a base hit in four of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.

In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Jimenez has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of seven games so far this year.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

