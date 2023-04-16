Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Orioles - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eloy Jimenez -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on April 16 at 2:10 PM ET.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .185 with two doubles and four walks.
- Jimenez has had a base hit in four of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Jimenez has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of seven games so far this year.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.38).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Orioles will look to Rodriguez (0-0) in his third start this season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
