Eloy Jimenez -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on April 16 at 2:10 PM ET.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

  • Jimenez is hitting .185 with two doubles and four walks.
  • Jimenez has had a base hit in four of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Jimenez has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three of seven games so far this year.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.38).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • The Orioles will look to Rodriguez (0-0) in his third start this season.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
