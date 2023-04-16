When the Los Angeles Dodgers (7-7) and Chicago Cubs (7-5) square of at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, April 16, Julio Urias will get the nod for the Dodgers, while the Cubs will send Drew Smyly to the mound. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +200. The contest's total is set at 8 runs.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (3-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (0-1, 6.52 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cubs versus Dodgers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cubs (+200) in this matchup, means that you think the Cubs will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $30.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Nico Hoerner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 15 times and won eight, or 53.3%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 2-1 (66.7%).

Los Angeles has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Cubs have come away with three wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Cubs this season with a +200 moneyline set for this game.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+270) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+225) Ian Happ 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cubs, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +1100 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.