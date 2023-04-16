Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (batting .316 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI), take on starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .245 with two doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Bellinger is batting .368 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Bellinger has gotten a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), including three multi-hit games (23.1%).
- In 13 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Bellinger has driven in a run in six games this year (46.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (53.8%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 15 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 15th, .833 WHIP ranks ninth, and 10 K/9 ranks 26th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.