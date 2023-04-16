The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (batting .316 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI), take on starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .245 with two doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Bellinger is batting .368 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Bellinger has gotten a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), including three multi-hit games (23.1%).

In 13 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Bellinger has driven in a run in six games this year (46.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (53.8%), including one multi-run game.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings