On Saturday, April 15, Adley Rutschman's Baltimore Orioles (8-6) visit Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (5-9) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog White Sox have -105 odds to upset. A 9-run total is listed in the contest.

White Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson - BAL (3-0, 3.44 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (0-2, 6.75 ERA)

White Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.

The Orioles have gone 4-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

Baltimore has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orioles have a 4-1 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The White Sox have won in two of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 0-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd

