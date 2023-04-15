White Sox vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox will meet on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Adley Rutschman and Luis Robert -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.
The Orioles are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog White Sox have -105 odds to upset. The total is 9 runs for this contest.
White Sox vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Orioles
|-115
|-105
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the White Sox were upset in every contest.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The White Sox's previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win two times (25%) in those games.
- This season, Chicago has won two of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in eight of 14 chances this season.
- The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|1-3
|4-6
|3-6
|2-3
|4-7
|1-2
