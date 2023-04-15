Tucker Barnhart -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on April 15 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  Barnhart is batting .286
  • In three of six games this year, Barnhart has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In six games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Barnhart has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.57 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Grove (0-1) gets the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
