Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tucker Barnhart -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on April 15 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tucker Barnhart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart is batting .286 with .
- In three of six games this year, Barnhart has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In six games played this year, he has not homered.
- Barnhart has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.57 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Grove (0-1) gets the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.