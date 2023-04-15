Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Patrick Wisdom (coming off going 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Dodgers.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom is hitting .231 with two doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- He ranks 135th in batting average, 117th in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Wisdom has picked up a hit in five of 11 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (27.3%, and 9.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Wisdom has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in six games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.57 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers will look to Grove (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
