Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .396, fueled by three extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 115th in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .350.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 10 of 12 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Hoerner has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in eight games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|3
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- Grove (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering 12 hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.