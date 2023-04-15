The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .396, fueled by three extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 115th in the league in slugging.
  • Hoerner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .350.
  • Hoerner has picked up a hit in 10 of 12 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Hoerner has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in eight games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 3
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
  • The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Grove (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering 12 hits.
