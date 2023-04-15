The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .396, fueled by three extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 115th in the league in slugging.

Hoerner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .350.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 10 of 12 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Hoerner has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in eight games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 3 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

