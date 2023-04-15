The Sacramento Kings are 1-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 120 - Warriors 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Kings (- 1)

Kings (- 1) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



The Kings have had more success against the spread than the Warriors this year, recording an ATS record of 45-36-1, as opposed to the 39-42-1 mark of the Warriors.

When the spread is set as 1 or more this season, Sacramento (27-24-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (51.9%) than Golden State (10-15) does as the underdog (40%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Sacramento does it less often (48.8% of the time) than Golden State (54.9%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Warriors are 7-17, while the Kings are 35-17 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kings Performance Insights

Sacramento sports a top-five offense this year, ranking best in the league with 120.7 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranks 25th with 118.1 points allowed per contest.

With 27.3 dimes per game, the Kings are third-best in the league in the category.

The Kings have a 36.9% three-point percentage this season (ninth-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by sinking 13.8 three-pointers per contest (fifth-best).

This season, Sacramento has taken 57.7% two-pointers, accounting for 68.4% of the team's baskets. It has shot 42.3% threes (31.6% of the team's baskets).

Warriors Performance Insights

Golden State is the second-best team in the NBA in points scored (118.9 per game) and 21st in points allowed (117.1).

At 29.8 assists per game, the Warriors are best in the NBA.

In 2022-23 the Warriors are best in the NBA in 3-point makes (16.6 per game), and second-best in 3-point percentage (38.5%).

Golden State takes 47.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 52.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 38.5% of Golden State's buckets are 3-pointers, and 61.5% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.