Jake Burger -- 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on April 15 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Orioles.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger is hitting .308 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.
  • Burger has had a base hit in three of six games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In six games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Burger has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 5.33 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.44 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 38th, 1.145 WHIP ranks 28th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 74th.
