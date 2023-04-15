Ian Happ -- 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on April 15 at 9:10 PM ET.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ leads Chicago with 15 hits and an OBP of .481 this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
  • Happ has gotten a hit in nine of 12 games this season (75.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (25.0%).
  • In 12 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In five games this season (41.7%), Happ has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 3
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (15 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Dodgers are sending Grove (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
