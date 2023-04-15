After going 2-for-4 with two doubles in his last game, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus is batting .173 with three doubles and a walk.
  • This year, Andrus has posted at least one hit in seven of 14 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 14 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • In two games this season, Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 10
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.33).
  • The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.44 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 38th, 1.145 WHIP ranks 28th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 74th.
