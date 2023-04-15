Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Orioles - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Eloy Jimenez -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on April 15 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has two doubles and three walks while hitting .217.
- In four of six games this year, Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In six games played this season, he has not homered.
- Jimenez has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.33).
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gibson (3-0 with a 3.44 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 38th, 1.145 WHIP ranks 28th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 74th.
