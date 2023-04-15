Eloy Jimenez -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on April 15 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

  • Jimenez has two doubles and three walks while hitting .217.
  • In four of six games this year, Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In six games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Jimenez has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.33).
  • The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gibson (3-0 with a 3.44 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 38th, 1.145 WHIP ranks 28th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 74th.
