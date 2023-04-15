Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Orioles - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi is batting .264 with two doubles and four walks.
- Benintendi is batting .211 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Benintendi has gotten at least one hit in 84.6% of his games this year (11 of 13), with multiple hits three times (23.1%).
- He has not homered in his 13 games this year.
- Benintendi has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this year (69.2%), including one multi-run game.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|9
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.33).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Gibson (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.44), 28th in WHIP (1.145), and 74th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
