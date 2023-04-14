After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Noah Syndergaard) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes has a home run while hitting .154.
  • In three of seven games this year, Gomes has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Gomes has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.30).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 10 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • The Dodgers will look to Syndergaard (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.