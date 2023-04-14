Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Noah Syndergaard) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Mariners.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has a home run while hitting .154.
- In three of seven games this year, Gomes has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Gomes has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.30).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 10 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Dodgers will look to Syndergaard (0-1) in his third start this season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
