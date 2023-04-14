White Sox vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman head into the first of a three-game series against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The White Sox are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Orioles (-115). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.
White Sox vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Orioles
|-115
|-105
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 1-3.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the White Sox and their foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox have won in two of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Chicago has won two of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in eight of its 13 games with a total this season.
- The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|1-2
|4-6
|3-6
|2-2
|4-6
|1-2
