The Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman head into the first of a three-game series against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Orioles (-115). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -115 -105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 1-3.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the White Sox and their foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won in two of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has won two of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in eight of its 13 games with a total this season.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 1-2 4-6 3-6 2-2 4-6 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.