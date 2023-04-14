The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder are playing in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament, as they compete for a spot in the postseason.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Timberwolves vs. Thunder matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Timberwolves Moneyline Thunder Moneyline
DraftKings Timberwolves (-5) 228.5 -200 +170 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Timberwolves (-5.5) 228.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Timberwolves (-4.5) 228 -189 +160 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Timberwolves (-5.5) 228.5 -210 +180 Bet on this game with Tipico

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Trends

  • The Timberwolves average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while allowing 115.8 per outing (18th in the NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential overall.
  • The Thunder outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (posting 117.5 points per game, fifth in league, and giving up 116.4 per outing, 19th in NBA) and have a +89 scoring differential.
  • The teams combine to score 233.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These two teams surrender 232.2 points per game combined, 3.7 more points than the total for this matchup.
  • Minnesota has compiled a 39-42-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Oklahoma City has put together a 46-34-2 ATS record so far this year.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Timberwolves? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.