The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder are playing in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament, as they compete for a spot in the postseason.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Timberwolves vs. Thunder matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Timberwolves average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while allowing 115.8 per outing (18th in the NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential overall.

The Thunder outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (posting 117.5 points per game, fifth in league, and giving up 116.4 per outing, 19th in NBA) and have a +89 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 233.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams surrender 232.2 points per game combined, 3.7 more points than the total for this matchup.

Minnesota has compiled a 39-42-1 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma City has put together a 46-34-2 ATS record so far this year.

