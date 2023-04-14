After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Romy Gonzalez and the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Tyler Wells) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is hitting .158 with .

Gonzalez has a hit in three of seven games played this year (42.9%), but no multi-hit games.

In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Gonzalez has not driven in a run this year.

He has not scored a run this season.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

