Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Patrick Wisdom (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (eight) this season while batting .235 with five extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 124th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- In four of 10 games this season (40.0%) Wisdom has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (30.0%).
- He has homered in two of 10 games played this season, and in 7.7% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season (30.0%), Wisdom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 30.0%.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|2
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.30 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- Syndergaard (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
