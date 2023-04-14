On Friday, Patrick Wisdom (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (eight) this season while batting .235 with five extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 124th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

In four of 10 games this season (40.0%) Wisdom has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (30.0%).

He has homered in two of 10 games played this season, and in 7.7% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season (30.0%), Wisdom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 30.0%.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 2 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

