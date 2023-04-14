Mike Conley Player Prop Bets: Timberwolves vs. Thunder - April 14
The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Mike Conley, take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:30 PM ET on Friday.
In this piece we'll break down Conley's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Thunder
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|14.5
|11.9
|16.3
|Rebounds
|3.5
|2.7
|3.1
|Assists
|5.5
|6.7
|5.2
|PRA
|23.5
|21.3
|24.6
|PR
|--
|14.6
|19.4
|3PM
|2.5
|2.0
|2.6
Mike Conley Insights vs. the Thunder
- Conley's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.
- Giving up 116.4 points per contest, the Thunder are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.
- The Thunder are the worst team in the NBA, giving up 46.6 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the Thunder have conceded 25.9 per game, 19th in the league.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder have allowed 12.9 makes per contest, 23rd in the NBA.
Mike Conley vs. the Thunder
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/24/2021
|29
|18
|1
|4
|4
|0
|1
|10/20/2021
|25
|10
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
