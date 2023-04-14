The Chicago White Sox and Lenyn Sosa, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Twins.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate (2022)

Sosa hit .114 with a double, a home run and a walk.

In three of 11 games last year, Sosa got a hit, including one game with multiple hits.

Logging a trip to the plate in 11 games last season, he hit one homer.

Sosa had an RBI in one of 11 games last season.

He scored a run three times last year in 11 games (27.3%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 4 .100 AVG .133 .143 OBP .133 .150 SLG .333 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 8/1 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 4 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

