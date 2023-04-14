The Chicago White Sox and Lenyn Sosa, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Twins.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate (2022)

  • Sosa hit .114 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • In three of 11 games last year, Sosa got a hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 11 games last season, he hit one homer.
  • Sosa had an RBI in one of 11 games last season.
  • He scored a run three times last year in 11 games (27.3%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
7 GP 4
.100 AVG .133
.143 OBP .133
.150 SLG .333
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
8/1 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
7 GP 4
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combined to allow 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
  • Wells (0-1) gets the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering hits.
