Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Orioles - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jake Burger -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on April 14 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jake Burger At The Plate (2022)
- Burger hit .250 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks.
- Burger got a hit in 54.9% of his 51 games last season, with multiple hits in 23.5% of those games.
- He hit a home run in 15.7% of his games in 2022 (eight of 51), including 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger drove in a run in 20 out of 51 games last year (39.2%), with two or more RBIz in five of those contests (9.8%).
- He crossed home plate safely in 17 of 51 games last year (33.3%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|.313
|AVG
|.159
|.367
|OBP
|.216
|.596
|SLG
|.261
|13
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|1
|20
|RBI
|6
|29/7
|K/BB
|27/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|19 (65.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (40.9%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (9.1%)
|12 (41.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (22.7%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|16 (55.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (18.2%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in the league).
- Wells (0-1) makes the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
- His last time out was in relief on Monday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up hits.
