Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ is batting .282 with four doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.
- Happ has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Happ has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|2
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.30 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- Syndergaard (0-1) makes the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.