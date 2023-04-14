The Miami Heat will take on the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Bulls matchup.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Heat vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Heat average 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in the NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls' +106 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.1 points per game (22nd in NBA) while giving up 111.8 per contest (seventh in league).

The teams combine to score 222.6 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 221.6 points per game, 13.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.

Chicago has put together a 41-40-1 ATS record so far this season.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Heat? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.