Dansby Swanson -- 4-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two RBI) against the Mariners.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson leads Chicago with an OBP of .467 this season while batting .400 with five walks and 10 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 86th in slugging.

In six of 10 games this season (60.0%) Swanson has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (50.0%).

He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this season.

In four games this year, Swanson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in seven games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 2 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

