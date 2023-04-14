Cubs vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (7-6) and the Chicago Cubs (6-5) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers coming out on top. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on April 14.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Noah Syndergaard (0-1) against the Cubs and Justin Steele (1-0).
Cubs vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Cubs vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 7, Cubs 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have come away with two wins in the four contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Oddsmakers have given Chicago the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +135 moneyline listed for this contest.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 5.5 runs per game (61 total), Chicago is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Cubs have the seventh-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 8
|Rangers
|W 10-3
|Justin Steele vs Martín Pérez
|April 9
|Rangers
|L 8-2
|Jameson Taillon vs Jon Gray
|April 10
|Mariners
|W 3-2
|Drew Smyly vs Luis Castillo
|April 11
|Mariners
|W 14-9
|Hayden Wesneski vs -
|April 12
|Mariners
|L 5-2
|Marcus Stroman vs Logan Gilbert
|April 14
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Justin Steele vs Noah Syndergaard
|April 15
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Michael Grove
|April 16
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Julio Urías
|April 17
|@ Athletics
|-
|Hayden Wesneski vs Kyle Muller
|April 18
|@ Athletics
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Ken Waldichuk
|April 19
|@ Athletics
|-
|Justin Steele vs James Kaprielian
