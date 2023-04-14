Andrew Vaughn -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on April 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.415) this season, fueled by 12 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 77th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.

Vaughn will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 during his last games.

This season, Vaughn has recorded at least one hit in 10 of 12 games (83.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Vaughn has driven in a run in seven games this season (58.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 9 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings