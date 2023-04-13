The Nashville Predators (41-31-8), winners of three straight home games, host the Minnesota Wild (46-25-10) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWIX.

Wild vs. Predators Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-115) Wild (-105) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Wild Betting Insights

This season the Wild have been an underdog 19 times, and won six, or 31.6%, of those games.

Minnesota has gone 6-13, a 31.6% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline in this outing implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Wild.

Wild vs. Predators Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 216 (28th) Goals 236 (24th) 229 (12th) Goals Allowed 215 (4th) 43 (24th) Power Play Goals 54 (15th) 48 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (12th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wild with DraftKings.

Wild Advanced Stats

In Minnesota's past 10 contests, it has gone over the total twice.

In their past 10 games, Wild's game goal totals average 7.7 goals, 0.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Wild have the league's 24th-ranked scoring offense (236 total goals, 2.9 per game).

The Wild have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, allowing 215 goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

Their +21 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.