How to Watch the Wild vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 13
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild (46-25-10) will visit the Nashville Predators (41-31-8) -- who've won three straight at home -- on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Check out the Predators-Wild game on ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWIX.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Wild vs. Predators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/19/2023
|Wild
|Predators
|4-3 MIN
|11/15/2022
|Predators
|Wild
|2-1 NAS
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild give up 2.6 goals per game (215 in total), the fifth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Wild's 236 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 24th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|67
|40
|35
|75
|54
|50
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|78
|22
|45
|67
|44
|45
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|81
|31
|32
|63
|43
|51
|54.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|37
|60
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|80
|19
|27
|46
|31
|31
|44.2%
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have allowed 229 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Predators' 216 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Predators have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 21 goals over that time.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Matt Duchene
|71
|22
|34
|56
|60
|35
|52.9%
|Tyson Barrie
|83
|13
|41
|54
|44
|31
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|49
|17
|24
|41
|15
|24
|44.3%
