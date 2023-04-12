When the (7-4) square off against the (5-7) at Target Field on Wednesday, April 12 at 1:10 PM ET, Sonny Gray will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 14).

The White Sox have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Twins (-160). The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (1-0, 0.75 ERA) vs Lucas Giolito - CHW (0-0, 9.00 ERA)

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored eight times and won seven of those games.

The Twins have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 61.5% chance to win.

The White Sox have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win two times (33.3%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the White Sox this season with a +135 moneyline set for this game.

White Sox vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Gavin Sheets 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 3rd

