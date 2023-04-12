White Sox vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (7-4) versus the Chicago White Sox (5-7) at Target Field has a projected final score of 3-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 1:10 PM on April 12.
The Twins will call on Sonny Gray (1-0) versus the White Sox and Lucas Giolito.
White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 3, White Sox 2.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win two times (33.3%) in those contests.
- This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned Chicago this season with a +135 moneyline set for this game.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for Chicago is No. 8 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (59 total runs).
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.97) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 7
|@ Pirates
|L 13-9
|Lucas Giolito vs Rich Hill
|April 8
|@ Pirates
|W 11-5
|Mike Clevinger vs Vince Velásquez
|April 9
|@ Pirates
|L 1-0
|Michael Kopech vs Johan Oviedo
|April 10
|@ Twins
|W 4-3
|Dylan Cease vs Kenta Maeda
|April 11
|@ Twins
|L 4-3
|Lance Lynn vs Pablo Lopez
|April 12
|@ Twins
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Sonny Gray
|April 14
|Orioles
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Tyler Wells
|April 15
|Orioles
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Kyle Gibson
|April 16
|Orioles
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Grayson Rodriguez
|April 17
|Phillies
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Zack Wheeler
|April 18
|Phillies
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Bailey Falter
