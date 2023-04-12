The Chicago Cubs and Tucker Barnhart, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate (2022)

  • Barnhart hit .221 with 10 doubles, a home run and 25 walks.
  • Barnhart had a hit 45 times last year in 94 games (47.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (13.8%).
  • He went deep once out of 94 games a year ago, going deep in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Barnhart drove in a run in 13.8% of his 94 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 3.2% of them (three).
  • In 15 of 94 games last year he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 45
23 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (48.9%)
6 (12.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.6%)
9 (18.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (13.3%)
1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (16.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (11.1%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
  • Mariners pitchers combined to give up 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (24th in baseball).
  • The Mariners will look to Gilbert (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
