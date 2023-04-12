Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Trey Mancini, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .275 with a home run.
- Mancini will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer during his last outings.
- In eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), Mancini has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Mancini has driven in a run in five games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|2
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 4.08 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Gilbert (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
