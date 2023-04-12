Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Seby Zavala and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Seby Zavala At The Plate (2022)
- Zavala hit .270 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.
- Zavala picked up a base hit in 32 of 61 games last year (52.5%), with more than one hit in 15 of those contests (24.6%).
- He hit a home run in two of 61 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Zavala drove in a run in 13 of 61 games last year, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- In 21 of 61 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|.295
|AVG
|.250
|.371
|OBP
|.327
|.385
|SLG
|.380
|7
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|13
|28/9
|K/BB
|36/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|33
|17 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (45.5%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (27.3%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (42.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.1%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (18.2%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Twins pitching staff was 20th in the league last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Gray (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Houston Astros, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old's .75 ERA ranks eighth, 1.000 WHIP ranks 19th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
