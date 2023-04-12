The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .422, fueled by three extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.
  • In 80.0% of his games this year (eight of 10), Hoerner has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (60.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Hoerner has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in six games this year (60.0%), including three multi-run games (30.0%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 2
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Mariners will look to Gilbert (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • His last time out came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
