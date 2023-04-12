After going 1-for-1 with an RBI in his last game, Nick Madrigal and the Chicago Cubs take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Logan Gilbert) at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mariners.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal has a double and a walk while batting .333.

Madrigal enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .444.

Madrigal has had a base hit in four of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a home run in his seven games this season.

Madrigal has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

