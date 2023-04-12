Hanser Alberto Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Hanser Alberto (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Hanser Alberto At The Plate
- Alberto is hitting .286 with a home run.
- In three of six games this year, Alberto has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 7.1% of his plate appearances.
- Alberto has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 2.64 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Twins will look to Gray (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (.75), 19th in WHIP (1.000), and 14th in K/9 (10.5).
