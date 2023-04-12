On Wednesday, Gavin Sheets (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .333 with five walks.

This season, Sheets has tallied at least one hit in four of eight games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.

Sheets has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in three of eight games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings