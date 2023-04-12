Eric Hosmer Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Eric Hosmer -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on April 12 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Eric Hosmer At The Plate
- Hosmer is hitting .310 with two doubles and four walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 130th in slugging.
- Hosmer has recorded a hit in five of nine games this year (55.6%), including three multi-hit games (33.3%).
- In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- In 55.6% of his games this year, Hosmer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 33.3%.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.7 per game).
- Gilbert (0-1) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
