Eric Hosmer -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on April 12 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

  • Hosmer is hitting .310 with two doubles and four walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 130th in slugging.
  • Hosmer has recorded a hit in five of nine games this year (55.6%), including three multi-hit games (33.3%).
  • In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • In 55.6% of his games this year, Hosmer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 33.3%.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (100.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.7 per game).
  • Gilbert (0-1) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his third start this season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
