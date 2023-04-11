Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Yasmani Grandal (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal leads Chicago in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by nine hits.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
- Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (five of 10), with more than one hit three times (30.0%).
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Grandal has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in three of 10 games so far this season.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|8
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.63).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up nine home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Twins will look to Lopez (1-0) in his third start this season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (.73), seventh in WHIP (.730), and eighth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
