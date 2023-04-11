The Chicago Cubs and Yan Gomes, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes is hitting .095 with a home run.
  • Gomes has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Gomes has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.17 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.5 per game).
  • The Mariners are sending Flexen (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
