Coming off a win last time out, the Minnesota Wild will host the Winnipeg Jets (who also won their most recent game) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can see the Jets-Wild matchup on ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/8/2023 Jets Wild 4-2 MIN 12/27/2022 Jets Wild 4-1 MIN 11/23/2022 Wild Jets 6-1 MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Wild have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 210 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank third.

The Wild's 231 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Wild are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Wild have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 66 39 35 74 53 49 40% Mats Zuccarello 77 22 45 67 44 44 39.3% Matthew Boldy 79 30 31 61 39 50 57.4% Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 37 60 14 44 49.4% Marcus Johansson 78 17 25 42 30 29 42%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets' total of 219 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is 10th in the league.

With 241 goals (3.0 per game), the Jets have the league's 21st-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Jets are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Jets have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that span.

