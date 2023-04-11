(5-6) will take on the (6-4) at Target Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 11 Ks, Lance Lynn will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +135 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game.

White Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (1-0, 0.73 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored seven times and won six of those games.

The Twins have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The White Sox have won in two of the five contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Oddsmakers have given the White Sox the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +135 moneyline listed for this contest.

White Sox vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+190) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+260) Hanser Alberto 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+250) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Jake Burger 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 3rd

