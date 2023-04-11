Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Trey Mancini (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is batting .257 with .
- In seven of nine games this year, Mancini has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In four games this year, Mancini has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.17 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.5 per game).
- The Mariners will look to Flexen (0-1) in his second start this season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
