The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, battle Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.390) thanks to two extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 121st in slugging.
  • In seven of nine games this season (77.8%) Hoerner has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (55.6%).
  • In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Hoerner has an RBI in one game this year.
  • In five games this year (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.17).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up six home runs (0.5 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Flexen (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his second this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.