The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, battle Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Wrigley Field

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.390) thanks to two extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 121st in slugging.

In seven of nine games this season (77.8%) Hoerner has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (55.6%).

In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Hoerner has an RBI in one game this year.

In five games this year (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings