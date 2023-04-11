After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Chris Flexen) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .500 this season while batting .333 with 10 walks and seven runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 25th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

This year, Happ has totaled at least one hit in seven of nine games (77.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this season.

In four games this season, Happ has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

