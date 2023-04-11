The Chicago White Sox and Hanser Alberto, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI last time out, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Hanser Alberto At The Plate (2022)

  • Alberto hit .244 with nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks.
  • In 46.6% of his games last year (34 of 73), Alberto had a base hit, and in four of those games (5.5%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He went yard in two of 73 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Alberto picked up an RBI in 16.4% of his games last season (12 of 73), with more than one RBI in three of them (4.1%).
  • He scored a run in 13 of his 73 games last season.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
38 GP 32
.266 AVG .221
.284 OBP .231
.405 SLG .325
8 XBH 5
1 HR 1
9 RBI 6
10/2 K/BB 15/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
38 GP 35
19 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%)
2 (5.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (5.7%)
8 (21.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (14.3%)
1 (2.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.9%)
7 (18.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (14.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.
  • The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Lopez (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (.73), seventh in WHIP (.730), and eighth in K/9 (11.7).
