After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Eric Hosmer and the Chicago Cubs take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Chris Flexen) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

  • Hosmer has two doubles and three walks while batting .320.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 51st and he is 115th in slugging.
  • Hosmer has had a hit in four of eight games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits three times (37.5%).
  • He has not gone deep in his eight games this year.
  • Hosmer has driven home a run in four games this year (50.0%), including more than one RBI in 37.5% of his games.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.17 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow six home runs (0.5 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Flexen (0-1) makes the start for the Mariners, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
