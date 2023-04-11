How to Watch the Cubs vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners will play on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Hayden Wesneski and Chris Flexen the starting pitchers.
Cubs vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (seven).
- Chicago's .383 slugging percentage ranks 20th in baseball.
- The Cubs rank seventh in MLB with a .269 batting average.
- Chicago ranks 18th in runs scored with 45 (five per game).
- The Cubs' .332 on-base percentage ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Cubs strike out 8.2 times per game to rank fifth in the majors.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.
- Chicago's 3.78 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs have the ninth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.247).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Wesneski (0-0) makes the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/4/2023
|Reds
|W 12-5
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Luis Cessa
|4/7/2023
|Rangers
|W 2-0
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/8/2023
|Rangers
|W 10-3
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Martín Pérez
|4/9/2023
|Rangers
|L 8-2
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Jon Gray
|4/10/2023
|Mariners
|W 3-2
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Luis Castillo
|4/11/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Hayden Wesneski
|Chris Flexen
|4/12/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Logan Gilbert
|4/14/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Noah Syndergaard
|4/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Michael Grove
|4/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Julio Urías
|4/17/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Kyle Muller
