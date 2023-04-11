The Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners will play on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Hayden Wesneski and Chris Flexen the starting pitchers.

Cubs vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (seven).

Chicago's .383 slugging percentage ranks 20th in baseball.

The Cubs rank seventh in MLB with a .269 batting average.

Chicago ranks 18th in runs scored with 45 (five per game).

The Cubs' .332 on-base percentage ranks 13th in MLB.

The Cubs strike out 8.2 times per game to rank fifth in the majors.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.

Chicago's 3.78 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the ninth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.247).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Wesneski (0-0) makes the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/4/2023 Reds W 12-5 Away Hayden Wesneski Luis Cessa 4/7/2023 Rangers W 2-0 Home Marcus Stroman Nathan Eovaldi 4/8/2023 Rangers W 10-3 Home Justin Steele Martín Pérez 4/9/2023 Rangers L 8-2 Home Jameson Taillon Jon Gray 4/10/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Drew Smyly Luis Castillo 4/11/2023 Mariners - Home Hayden Wesneski Chris Flexen 4/12/2023 Mariners - Home Marcus Stroman Logan Gilbert 4/14/2023 Dodgers - Away Justin Steele Noah Syndergaard 4/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Jameson Taillon Michael Grove 4/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Drew Smyly Julio Urías 4/17/2023 Athletics - Away Hayden Wesneski Kyle Muller

