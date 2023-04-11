The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has two doubles and three walks while batting .262.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in eight of 10 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.

Benintendi has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (70.0%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 7 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings